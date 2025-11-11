Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $748.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

