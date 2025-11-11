Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 265.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

