Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,219,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

