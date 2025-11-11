Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,746,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,058,000 after buying an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

