Americana Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.