Americana Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.93.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $483.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $484.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,059 shares of company stock worth $19,475,058. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

