Americana Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.