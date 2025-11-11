Americana Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 323.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TM opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $80.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.