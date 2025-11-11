Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after buying an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 1,916,676 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $170,189,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 468,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,125,887.05. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.