Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,035,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.