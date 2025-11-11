Americana Partners LLC Purchases 7,956 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4%

Bank of America stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.