Americana Partners LLC Sells 52,171 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83.

Southern last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

