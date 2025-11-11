Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,801,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 305,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 138.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,843,000 after buying an additional 799,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

