Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.5714.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

FOLD opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

