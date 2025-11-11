Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,558 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $154,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,299.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 8,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $128,712.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,895.78. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 91,333 shares of company stock worth $1,319,495 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

