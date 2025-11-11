AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $59,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 76.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,192 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

