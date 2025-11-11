Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

