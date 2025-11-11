Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lessened by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Melius increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

