Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several brokerages have commented on AQST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 241,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
