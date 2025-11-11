Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

