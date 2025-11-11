Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

