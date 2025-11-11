Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

