Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Critical Survey

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Assa Abloy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Assa Abloy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 42.3, indicating that its stock price is 4,130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.05 -$6.09 million ($4.98) 0.00 Assa Abloy $14.20 billion 2.91 $1.48 billion $0.71 26.13

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Assa Abloy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assa Abloy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Assa Abloy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -81.94% N/A -67.10% Assa Abloy 9.57% 14.54% 6.81%

Summary

Assa Abloy beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

