Assetmark Inc. Has $424.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

