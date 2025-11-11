Assetmark Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 433.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

AVDE stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

