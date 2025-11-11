Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.5882.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,461,182.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,623,047.12. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 434,480 shares of company stock worth $77,881,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

