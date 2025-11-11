Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.59.

Shares of ALAB opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 434,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,881,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

