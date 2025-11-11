ATIF (ZBAI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ATIF to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% ATIF Competitors 7.61% 26.73% 8.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ATIF has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s peers have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ATIF and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATIF Competitors 90 735 1309 64 2.61

As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 24.56%. Given ATIF’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $720,000.00 -$3.19 million -1.18 ATIF Competitors $3.19 billion $272.15 million 23.88

ATIF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATIF peers beat ATIF on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

