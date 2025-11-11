Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Stake in Chemung Financial Corp $CHMG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $255,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 202.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 2,184 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $113,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,133.92. This represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Chemung Financial stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Corp has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $242.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

