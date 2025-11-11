Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 1,810 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 262.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

