Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 1,000 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.04.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.