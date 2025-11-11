Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 295 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

