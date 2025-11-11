Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

