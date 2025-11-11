Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 557,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

