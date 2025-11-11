Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $56,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

