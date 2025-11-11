Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $56,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.