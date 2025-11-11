Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $76,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.