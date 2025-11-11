Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $79,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

