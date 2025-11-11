Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

