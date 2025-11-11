Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 1,250 Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FDVV opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

