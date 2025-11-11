Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $81,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.