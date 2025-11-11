Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 786.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after buying an additional 851,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 550.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,367,000 after buying an additional 642,503 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 238.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,026,000 after acquiring an additional 613,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 658,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 507,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $455.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

