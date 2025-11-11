Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after buying an additional 2,710,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,650,000 after buying an additional 2,344,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,116,000 after buying an additional 1,856,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of -717.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

