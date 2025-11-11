Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,766 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 141.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 444.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE FUL opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $78.68.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

