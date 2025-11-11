Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,574 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $82,727.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,521.55. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

