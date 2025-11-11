Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 546.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NEU opened at $779.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.46. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $875.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.79 and a 200 day moving average of $731.53.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

