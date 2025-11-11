Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 214.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 5.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nokia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nokia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 194,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

NYSE NOK opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

