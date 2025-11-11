Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 70,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 63,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,694.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,133,552.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,219,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,462,531.40. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 181,806 shares of company stock worth $15,408,056 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.