Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,135 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

