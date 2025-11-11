Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,438.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 599.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

