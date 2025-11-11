Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.66%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

